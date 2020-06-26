Baseball Hall of Fame Museum reopens

The Baseball Hall of Fame museum has reopened after being shut for more than three months.

Closed on March 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Hall welcomed visitors on Friday in Cooperstown. Face masks are required from all staff and guests.

The shrine is selling tickets that permit visitors to reserve a specific date and time to enter, reducing congestion in the front lobby and throughout the museum. Some of the Hall’s bigger gathering spots will remain closed. The popular plaque gallery is open.

The Hall announced earlier that this year’s Hall of Fame induction ceremonies had been canceled because of the virus outbreak. Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker will be enshrined next year, on July 25, 2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0