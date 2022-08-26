Tags
A Queensbury man was arrested for allegedly illegally living in a vacant home on Saturday.
A state trooper was suspended without pay for letting an untrained colleague use his dive gear, resulting in a drowning.
A motorcyclist died in a Thursday night crash on Route 9 in Lake George, police said.
The low levels of the Hudson River west of the Glens Falls/South Glens Falls Route 9 bridge have exposed riverbanks, drainage pipes, the under…
As residents in the city of Glens Falls walked by 144 Glen St., some were concerned that the current design of the "doodle-grid" found on the Domino's Pizza building was there to stay.
A Milton woman was indicted on Thursday for allegedly driving under the influence of marijuana and striking two pedestrians, killing one.
A Maryland couple has sued a local real estate appraiser and an online mortgage loan provider, alleging that the housing appraisal they received was unfairly low due to their race.
Three men were arrested on felony weapons possession charges on Thursday after police seized illegal guns, including two fully automatic machine guns, and more than 40 high-capacity rifle and pistol magazines in Washington County.
Two people were charged with felony drug possession on Sunday after a traffic stop in the town of Moreau.
Police are investigating an unfounded bomb threat that was called into the Tractor Supply store on Wednesday.
