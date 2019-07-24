FARMINGTON — Bankit won the $150,000 New York Derby at Finger Lakes Racetrack for owners Winchell Thoroughbreds and Willis Horton Racing on Wednesday.

With Eric Cancel aboard, he stayed more than 5 lengths behind the leader after a half-mile, but took over in the final furlong and won the 1 1/16-mile dirt race by 1 1/4 lengths in 1 minute, 45.97 seconds for trainer Steve Asmussen.

It was Asmussen's second big win within 24 hours, as his Tone Broke won the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes, the second leg of the Canadian Triple Crown, under Ricardo Santana at Fort Erie Racetrack on Tuesday night. One Bad Boy was trying to become the first horse to win the Canadian Triple Crown since Wando in 2003.

