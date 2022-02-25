Tags
The Warren County Office of Emergency Services and the Warren County Sheriff's Office did not report any other instances of flooding throughout the county.
A Fort Edward man was indicted Thursday on child pornography charges.
The Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area has a new director of operations.
After nearly seven decades of serving the community, Sam’s Diner, located at 23 Dix Ave. in Glens Falls, will be closing.
Plans for a new Hoffman Car Wash on Route 9 in Queensbury have been put on hold, pending an additional traffic study.
The woman did not make a decision on the offer and the case was adjourned until March 9 at 2 p.m.
POTSDAM — A music education student at the State University of New York in Potsdam campus died from gunshot wounds in what was described as an…
Kim Cook, president and chief executive officer of the Open Door Mission for the past nine years who previously chaired Open Door's board of directors, is stepping down and Dean Brown has been named executive director.
River Road and a section of Route 418 in the town of Thurman remain closed on Monday due to flooding from Hudson River ice jams.
A new chain store — Big Lots — will fill the vacant space that used to house the Price Rite grocery store in Queensbury.
