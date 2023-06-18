City Park concerts start on June 26

The Glens Falls City Band, a time honored summer tradition for over 50 years, begins its annual concert series on Monday, June 26.

All concerts are Monday evenings from 7:00-8:30 p.m. in the City Park Gazebo, located between the Crandall Library and the Queensbury Hotel. The hotel has generously provided the hotel ballroom for all concerts in the event of rain.

Concert Band programs are scheduled for June 26, July 10, 17, and 24. This 27-piece professional band, comprised of musicians from throughout the Capital District, performs a mix of marches, light classical, Broadway, and popular selections. The band is under the direction of Joe Lamb.

Jazz Band programs are scheduled for July 31, Aug. 7, 14, and 21. This big band is also made up of area professionals and plays a mix of jazz styles from big band to contemporary. The Jazz Band is under the direction of Dennis Searles.

These free concerts are sponsored by the city of Glens Falls, the town of Queensbury, the Saratoga Music Union, the Music Union Performance Trust Fund, and the Glens Falls Collaborative.

A lawn chair or blanket is suggested. Come and enjoy an evening of great outdoor music in beautiful downtown Glens Falls.

Post-Star staff report