Vicki Hayner resigned as Fort Edward town assessor on Friday after getting criticized for lowering Irving Tissue's assessment.
A town of Saratoga man was arrested on Thursday after police said he raped and sexually abused a girl younger than 11.
The man was arrested after state police executed a search warrant of his residence.
The Whitehall man on trial in Washington County Court for the sexual assault of a child was found guilty of three of the four felony charges against him.
A Whitehall man was arrested on Tuesday after state police recovered a stolen utility trailer from his property with the help of a GPS tracking device.
A Glens Falls woman was arrested on Monday after police said she threatened a neighbor with a pair of scissors.
A Gansevoort woman has pleaded guilty to using two different names and Social Security numbers to collect benefits.
A Saratoga Springs man was arrested on Friday after police said he attempted to force a person out of a car to steal it.
The Onondaga County man accused of causing a Northway crash that killed a Horicon man in 2019 has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge.
Bonacio Construction Co. will rehab a pair of city-owned buildings along South and Elm streets and construct a multi-story parking garage as part of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
