Ballston Spa teacher faces child sexual abuse charges

GREENFIELD — A Ballston Spa teacher was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually abusing four minors.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Crim S. Trerise, 56, of Middle Grove, had sexual contact with the minors from 2015 to 2017. At the time, three of the victims were under the age of 13 and one was under the age of 14, according to a news release.

The alleged conduct took place in the town of Greenfield and Trerise knew the victims, police said.

Trerise is a math teacher at Ballston Spa Central School District. Superintendent of Schools Ken Slentz posted a statement on the district’s website that did not mention Trerise by name but said: “The District has been made aware of allegations of improper behavior against one of our longtime staff members; allegations that if true, are terribly disturbing to all of us.”

“The Saratoga County Sheriff‘s Office is investigating this issue and at this time we have not been informed that any of the allegations involve students from our district or that any of the alleged behaviors occurred in our schools,” Slentz went on to say.

Trerise was charged with three felony counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one misdemeanor count of second-degree sexual abuse. He was arraigned in Greenfield Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail of $25,000 cash, $50,000 surety bond or $250,000 unsecured bond.

Trerise is due back in court in August. Orders of protection were issued on behalf of the victims.