Ballston Spa man charged in Spa City robberies

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Ballston Spa man has been arrested for allegedly committing a string of robberies in Saratoga Springs after police said he robbed another business in Ballston Spa.

Justin P. Rock, 37, was charged with four counts of first-degree robbery. Police said he was involved in a robbery that took place in Saratoga Springs on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Super Smoke N’ Save at 109 West Ave.

He also allegedly robbed three other Saratoga Springs businesses on Monday — the XtraMart at 154 South Broadway at 1:45 a.m.; the I Love NY Pizza at 26 Congress St. at 4:22 p.m.; and Post Time Wine & Spirits at 170 South Broadway at 4:30 p.m.

Police said Rock walked into each business, implied he had a gun and demanded cash. He did not display any weapon. No force was used and police are not aware of any injuries.

On Tuesday at about 4:41 p.m., the Ballston Spa Police Department responded to a reported robbery at Midtown Wine & Spirits, located at 77 Milton Ave. The circumstances of the robbery were similar to the ones in Saratoga Springs.

Law enforcement from the village of Ballston Spa, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police and the Saratoga Springs Police Department all quickly became involved. Officers were soon able to locate Rock at a residence on East High Street, where he was taken into custody, according to a news release.

Rock has since been arraigned on the Saratoga Springs charges and sent to Saratoga County Jail without bail. Charges from Ballston Spa incident are still pending.

The Saratoga Springs Police Department would like to acknowledge the collaborative efforts of all of those law enforcement agencies involved, as well as the public who assisted with the investigation.

