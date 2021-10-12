Ballston Lake woman dies in Greenfield crash

GREENFIELD — A Ballston Lake woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Greenfield on Sunday night.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Route 9N and Lanie Drive at about 8:45 p.m. for a report of a crash.

A 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by 62-year-old Diane Welch, of Ballston Lake, and a 2015 Nissan Rogue driven by 26-year-old Ashley R. Donovan, of Greenfield Center, collided at the intersection, according to a news release.

Welch was alone in her vehicle. She was transported to Albany Medical Center where she later died.

Donovan’s vehicle had four passengers. All occupant's in Donovan’s vehicle had non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by New York State Park Police, Greenfield Fire Department, as well as EMS from Community Corp, Wilton, Moreau and the Saratoga Springs Fire Department.

