Bail debate shifts to front burner as budget deadline looms

ALBANY — A trial balloon proposal floated by the administration of Gov. Kathy Hochul has set the stage for a bitter debate over whether New York's cashless bail law should be scaled back so judges would again be allowed to jail defendants they deem to be potentially dangerous.

The release of a Hochul criminal justice agenda, first reported by the New York Post, caught many by surprise as the governor had not defined a clear position on the issue, simply saying she expected lawmakers would determine whether the current bail law needs to be amended.

Many police executives and county prosecutors have been insisting that communities have been left vulnerable as a result of restrictions on the discretion of judges to remand persons to jail at arraignments.

For bail changes to be included in the state budget, lawmakers and Hochul would have to strike a compromise in less than two weeks. A spending plan is supposed to be in place by April 1, the beginning of the state's next fiscal year.

Putting the debate off until after the budget is a scenario that carries its own risks, as the bail issue is a contentious one and all statewide offices and legislative seats are on the ballot this fall.

Patrick Phelan, director of the New York State Police Chiefs Association, welcomed the signal from Hochul on what he called modest changes to the bail law and to Raise the Age, a measure that increased New York's age of criminal responsibility from 16 to 18 years old.

"We have not been saying you have got to throw everything out and start all over again," Phelan said. "We are talking about modest changes that are in the best interests of the people of New York. Rational people should be able to find a happy medium here and reach a place where we can all agree that we went a little too far."

The Hochul leak came in the wake of efforts by one of her challengers, Rep. Tom Suozzi, a moderate Democrat from Long Island, to focus on the bail law in his campaign, arguing the changes pushed through by the state's most progressive legislators have contributed to a crime spike.

Meanwhile, in a speech this week, Hochul's predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat who resigned as governor last August, also called for changes in the bail law, citing a spate of violent crimes in New York City.

The frontrunner for the GOP's nomination for governor, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-Long Island, has been unwavering in his focus on criminal justice policies, branding Hochul's proposed public safety plan "a day late and a dollar short."

Frustrated by Hochul's pivot, progressive groups and their allies in the Legislature are bucking the push to expand the list of offenses for which defendants could be required to post cash bail.

"Governor Hochul’s wrongheaded proposal should be summarily rejected both because of the substance and the manner in which this was presented — two weeks before the budget deadline without any transparency or time to hear differing points of view," the New York State Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers said.

The group added the new bail law brought greater fairness to the criminal courts while fostering "racial justice."

"Thousands of New Yorkers have not had to languish for months or years in a cage before any conviction, been forced to take a plea without any meaningful opportunity to examine the evidence against them, nor been tried for crimes without any consideration of their age or level of development," the association said.

Hochul's office provided no new specifics of what the governor's next move on the issue might be.

Phelan said he contacted the governor's office after Hochul was sworn in to request a meeting with her representatives to let them know the chiefs were willing to meet to discuss criminal justice policy. Phelan said he never got a response.

"All we asked for is just to be heard," he said. "I think it's to their detriment to not use us as a resource."

The police chiefs, he noted, are seeking to alter the current Raise the Age law by restoring the ability of judges to review the criminal histories of young defendants charged with violent offenses.

At a budget hearing in February, Sheila Poole, commissioner of the state Office of Children and Family Services, said a wave of gun crimes involving teenagers stemmed from tensions stirred up by the pandemic, suggesting the new age of criminal responsibility was not a significant factor.

An influential liberal lawmaker from New York City, Sen. Liz Krueger, D-Manhattan, contended the crime spike is not being driven by the changes to bail.

“I do not believe that the Legislature thinks that the problems we are dealing with are related to the changes we made in bail reform," Krueger told public radio station WNYC. The senator, as chairwoman of the Senate Finance Committee, plays a key role in state budget negotiations.

Arguing for strengthening the criminal justice response to crime, Patrick Lynch, president of the New York City Police Benevolent Association, said "minor tweaks" won't bring about safer communities, arguing New York's laws have "emboldened criminals and made it more difficult and dangerous for cops to do our jobs."

"Our communities are suffering because politicians have refused to the voices of crime victims and the cops on the street," Lynch said.

