SARATOGA SPRINGS — Gary and Mary West's multiple graded-stakes winner Game Winner will miss his next scheduled start in the Grade I, $1.25 million Travers due to a virus, Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert said.

"We're still absorbing the disappointment," said Baffert. "He's going to be fine, but it's the timing."

Game Winner posted a 6-furlong breeze in 1:12 flat on Tuesday at Del Mar, but Baffert said the reigning Eclipse Award-champion 2-Year-Old was not being his usual self on Thursday morning.

"He worked great, but today he had a little temperature," said Baffert. "There's been a little virus going through the barn."

In Thursday's stakes race at Saratoga, Carrera Cat won the $100,000 Union Avenue for fillies and mares 3 years old and up. Jockey Rajiv Maragh guided the 4-year-old under the wire in 1 minute, 14.93 seconds for 6 1/2 furlongs on a fast main track.

