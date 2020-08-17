Back in the lanes, bowlers unhappy with bowling rules

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The first day of bowling got decidedly different reactions from different bowling centers.

At Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center in South Glens Falls, owner Doug Bohannon was glad to reopen Monday after being shut down due to the pandemic for five months.

“We’re expecting a decent turnout,” he said just before the center opened for the day. “League players — it’s the first time in five months that they’ve been able to play.”

He’s using only 21 of his 42 lanes, with every other lane blocked off for social distancing. But he is making plans to create physical barriers between players so that he could open every lane.

“We don’t have them in the bowling area yet. It’s something we’re seriously considering doing,” he said. “The final guidance came out yesterday (and said) if we have a physical barrier between the lanes, we can use all the lanes.”

But that was news at Broadway Lanes in Fort Edward.

Owner Brandon Bickford thought he would only be able to use half his lanes, and he has already gotten complaints from bowling leagues about the rules. He said the rules must be changed before leagues begin playing this fall.