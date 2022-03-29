BA.2 variant fuels increase in COVID cases, experts say

Vicki Wilkins of Freeville has never taken off her mask, except when playing pickleball or jogging, which she suspects is how she contracted the coronavirus.

“If I go out, I wear a mask. I just didn’t wear masks playing pickleball. I wore masks to pickleball. But I took it off to play. And I jogged. I didn’t wear it while jogging,” she said Monday in front of the Cortland post office.

She was seriously ill March 17 and tested positive that day.

“My doctor got me in an emergency,” Wilkins said. “She called the emergency use authorization within an hour. My oxygen levels dropped so much that I ended up in the emergency room. I’ve been pretty much fine ever since I finished taking my medicine this past Tuesday.”

She was one of the 667 positive cases in Tompkins County in the last two weeks — a period in which Cortland County saw 166 cases. Statewide between March 13 and March 19, CDC estimated 51.8% of the cases were of the BA.2 sub-variant of the omicron variant.

“We are just starting to see a real drive upward in the past week in terms of the cases in the community,” said Dr. Christopher Morley, chairman of the Department of Public Health & Preventive Medicine at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.

Morley said that might have something to do with the new BA.2 sub-variant.

“In the community, we are seeing between 40% to 60% of those when they are sequenced have the variant,” he said. “So it does seem to be more transmissible.”

That’s why Wilkins puts her mask back on.

“I am going to switch to my N-95 when going out. I am vigilant now,” she said. “I am going to play pickleball Wednesday. I don’t want to wear a mask, but I will.”

Amber Sterrett of Cortland is more worried about her fiancée.

“I have a fiancée who has chronic diseases and no immune system. I wear this because I don’t want to get anything back home,” she said. “Anything could kill him. I got the vaccine and did this for him. It might not hit me, but it might hit him and my 5-year-old.”

She did everything she could to protect herself and her family.

“I only take off masks at home,” she said. “I’ve gotten my vaccine and booster. I wear masks. I don’t go anywhere. I don’t know what else I can do.”

Her fears are justified, as Morley said he expects another wave of a COVID variant — and it may already be here.

“Really since March 12 or so, we’ve really begun a new climb upwards,” he said. “It’s not rising as dramatically yet because it’s not all BA.2 yet. I really believe we’re already on an upwards climb and we’ll see another spike in the next few weeks.”

“We can say with a high degree of confidence that BA.2 is circulating in our community,” said Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa. “It does not appear this variant is driving severe disease or hospitalizations, though we continue to monitor hospital admissions closely.”

But that may change in 10 to 15 days, he said.

