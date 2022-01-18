 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aviation Mall hosts blood drive on Friday

QUEENSBURY — Aviation Mall will be hosting a community blood drive on Friday.

The event, which is organized by the American Red Cross, will take place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. across from Peter Harris. Everyone must wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status.

The Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care, according to a news release. January is National Blood Donor Month, which the organization said is the perfect time to resolve to be a regular blood donor and help save lives.

Everyone who donates blood from Jan. 1 through January 31 will automatically be entered for a chance to win a Super Bowl LVI getaway in Los Angeles for them and a guest. Donors will also have a chance to win a home theatre package and a $500 gift card.

To make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code: AVIATIONMALLNY.

