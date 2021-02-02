Auburn finalizing agreement to join Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League

Baseball will live on at Falcon Park.
The city of Auburn is finalizing an agreement to become the newest member of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, city manager Jeff Dygert confirmed to The Citizen on Tuesday.
The Auburn franchise will be under the ownership of Bob Ohmann and Don Lewis. Ohmann is also the owner of the league's Geneva franchise and previously the Newark Pilots. Lewis is president and owner of the Mansfield Destroyers of the New York Collegiate Baseball League.
A rental agreement for use of Falcon Park is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.
The league, which includes the Glens Falls Dragons, is expected to expand to 16 teams for the upcoming season. The season typically spans 48 games from June through July. The league did not play a 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Several ex-New York-Penn League cities are members, including Batavia, which announced its partnership with Perfect Game in January.
Several MLB players are alumni of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, including Auburn native Tim Locastro, who played for the Newark franchise in 2013.
Auburn's new affiliation with Perfect Game stems from the evaporation of the New York-Penn League, as Major League Baseball recently restructured its minor league system.
Rumors of potential changes to Minor League Baseball date back to October 2019, when Baseball America and The New York Times reported that up to 40 minor league cities could be in jeopardy of losing their teams. In December, MLB extended invitations to 120 cities to host minor league baseball teams — most cities in low-level minor leagues, like Auburn, were not included.
"It was relatively clear to us that we were not going to be part of that big picture," Dygert said. "The reasons for that I would imagine are revenue-based and market-based. We're a very small market, similar to Batavia. That makes it tough to compete with places like Staten Island."
Auburn was extended an invitation to join the MLB Draft League, a new venture for college prospects, but passed due to increased financial cost compared to what was paid to the New York-Penn League. There were also conversations with the Frontier League, an independent league that extends to the Midwest and Canada, and the New York Collegiate Baseball League.
"Everyone wants to play in Auburn," said Mike Talbot, Auburn's superintendent of public works. "Every time our professional development contract (with an MLB franchise) came up, there was always a handful of teams that wanted to get in here. Obviously our facility is good and our reputation for maintaining the field in the baseball world is very positive."
Dygert said there was "not any serious consideration" to discontinuing baseball in Auburn. The city of Auburn also has a relationship with Cayuga Community College, which uses Falcon Park as home to several of its athletic offerings. Following the facility's renovation, completed in early 2019, Falcon Park is also capable of hosting sports like lacrosse and soccer. Exploration of expanded offerings outside of baseball is expected to continue.
Under the new agreement, the city of Auburn will maintain overall control of Falcon Park, but team ownership will be in charge of concessions and other game day responsibilities during the season.
Auburn and team ownership are "still working through" whether or not the Doubledays nickname will remain, according to Dygert. Doubledays has been the nickname for Auburn's baseball team since 1996.
The city of Auburn owns trademark rights to the Doubledays nickname and associated logos. If new ownership chooses use the Doubledays name, the city of Auburn will receive a financial cut of any revenue that's earned through merchandise sales.
What level of community interest there is in Auburn for a collegiate league team remains to be seen. Auburn ranked last or second-to-last in New York-Penn League attendance every year from 2015-2019. However, Dygert said he's received "good feedback" on Ohmann's ownership style, and that attendance for the Geneva Red Wings — Ohmann's other franchise — often exceeded Auburn's, even though the Doubledays had professional baseball ties.
"You'll certainly have folks in the community that want a minor league or professional baseball experience, that will be discouraged about what's perceived as a lower level of play," Dygert said. "I think we also have a lot of baseball purists that are going to be supportive of a local team no matter what happens.
"I would say to the community, let's give it a chance. It may feel slightly different, but it could be potentially better."