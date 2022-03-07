Assembly approves creation of sexual harassment hotline

A workplace sexual harassment hotline is one-third of the way to becoming a reality in New York state.

The state Assembly has passed A.2035B, sponsored by Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, D-New York City, that creates a toll-free confidential hotline for workplace sexual harassment complaints staffed by pro-bono attorneys who will provide assistance to callers.

Similar legislation was introduced in 2019-20 but didn't make it out of its assigned Senate and Assembly committees.

Niou wrote in her legislative justification that nearly 75% of all sexual harassment goes unreported and that those who do report workplace sexual harassment often face retaliation and inadequate redress. As a result, many victims of workplace sexual harassment are unable to exercise their legal rights because they are not aware of what those rights are and/or are afraid to exercise their rights.

Niou envisions the workplace sexual harassment hotline to be created by the state Division of Human Rights and be in operation from at least 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, if the legislation becomes law. The hotline will connect complainants with attorneys who will help make those who have been harassed aware of their legal rights and advise them on the specifics of their individualized cases.

"I just wanted to say thank you to my colleagues for seeing the importance of this legislation," Niou said on the Assembly floor. "This piece of legislation is really just to make sure things can be a little bit earlier for folks when they're experiencing something that is very difficult in the workplace and I wanted to make sure people can have a simple place to go to get that advice. We know how difficult it is for folks in those moments to be able to make a single call and to tell somebody or even to be able to put into words the things that they're feeling at that moment. Having a little bit of advice and somewhere to go is important and a basic piece of help that our state can be providing right now. We have seen through the hearings that we've had, how confusing it is for folks to navigate these systems and we're really basically eliminating the confusion and making it easier for people to have access."

Republicans questioned the hotline's staffing, how many lawyers would be needed, if the hotlines can be used by those who witness workplace harassment but aren't victims of harassment themselves and the way the legislation is worded in its requirements for businesses to notify employees of the hotline.

"I am voting in favor of this hotline because, as my colleague noted, it's very important we make it as easy as possible for individuals who are the victims of sexual harassment to be able to contact the Division of Human Rights and seek assistance," said state Assemblyman Andrew Goodell, R-Jamestown. "However, I am also very hopeful that we may see a chapter amendment from the sponsor, who did a phenomenal job answering these questions, that flesh out some of the issues hat were raised. I think it's important, as my colleagues Ms. Walsh mentioned, these questions be addressed in legislation. If these are issues we can address in subsequent legislation I think it would only strengthen this type of approach."

