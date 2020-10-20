As Trump tweets, nation sinks without stimulus deal

Trump failed to press for a deal in July, as the initial round of emergency aid ran out. He failed to press for a deal in August, as the economic rebound predictably began to slow. He failed to press for a deal in September, as evidence accumulated that more aid was needed.

Trump’s refusal to treat the coronavirus as a serious public health threat is not only a big reason another round of aid is necessary. It also has complicated the negotiations. It is easier to talk in person, but Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, has refused to visit the White House in recent months, citing the administration’s failure to impose basic safety measures.

Pelosi said this week that she would no longer allow Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the president’s chief negotiator, to visit her office. Those safety concerns have proven very prudent.

Americans now should hope that the president’s latest position is sincere — and that it is not too late to rope legislators into an agreement before the election.

Pelosi has set a Tuesday (Oct. 20) deadline. The deal could still get done, but that will require Trump to go beyond his stated support for another round of stimulus checks and another targeted bailout for the crippled airline industry.