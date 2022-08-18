Artist's mural takes form

The mural on the side of the building at 153 Maple St., Glens Falls, started to take form midweek, and local artist Esmond Lyons estimated Thursday that it is 10% done, with several weeks more work needed for completion.

Lyons, along with Eric Unkauf, who owns the Maple Street building as well as the nearby Shirt Factory complex, teamed up for the project. The east-facing mural will depict two painters on ladders painting “Christ With Arms Folded,” a work by Rembrandt that can be found at The Hyde Collection art museum on Warren Street.

The mural is being completed using long-lasting silicate paint that chemically bonds to the surface of the bricks.