A handful of people showed up to support Third Ward Councilor Diana Palmer as she pushed back against the need for a communications director in the city. Warren County supervisor from glens Falls' Third Ward Claudia Braymer sits in the back row.
CATON DEUSO, THE POST-STAR
Supervisor Cluadia Braymer created stickers to remind the Common Council that asking questions—in this case about the need for a communications director in the city—is not asinine or silly, words used by Mayor Bill Collins.
A 7-year-old boy was attacked by a bear in the backyard of his Westchester County, New York, home and taken to a hospital with non-life threat…
A handful of people showed up to support Third Ward Councilor Diana Palmer as she pushed back against the need for a communications director in the city. Warren County supervisor from glens Falls' Third Ward Claudia Braymer sits in the back row.
Supervisor Cluadia Braymer created stickers to remind the Common Council that asking questions—in this case about the need for a communications director in the city—is not asinine or silly, words used by Mayor Bill Collins.