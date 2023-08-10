Aug 10, 2023 52 min ago 0 1 of 2 The Five Combines locks have been overgrown. Trees and bushes grow from in-between the bricks in the walls. To the right, covered in overgrowth, is a path and a sluiceway. STEVE THURSTON PHOTOS, THE POST-STAR Bridges over the Five Combines Locks on the Feeder Canal have been closed to pedestrians. Related to this story Most Popular UPDATED: Dog killed in Lake George fire A dog was killed in a house fire in Lake George early Tuesday morning. Northbound lanes of Northway closed between Exits 22 and 23 in Lake George because of crashes The northbound lanes of the Northway are closed between Exit 22 and Exit 23 in Lake George on Monday following multiple vehicle crashes. Former Lake George HoJo's to be Asian restaurant What was once the last Howard Johnson’s in the country is set to become an Asian restaurant. Lake George man accused of hitting bicyclist, leaving the scene A Lake George man whose driver’s license was suspended after a DWI arrest is facing charges after police said he struck and injured a bicyclis… Court sends proposed Hoffman Car Wash back to planning Plans for the proposed Hoffman Car Wash at the intersection of Glen Road and Weeks Road in Queensbury have hit a legal hurdle as the New York …