SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Richard “Rich” Murphy has been named interim principal of South Glens Falls High School.
Lake George boater Rick Filbert, 67, of Clifton Park, escaped with minor injuries after a rotting tree collapsed on his docked cruiser in Red …
A Johnstown man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter for allegedly driving drunk and killing a motorcyclist in a crash on Sunday in Wilton.
An unauthorized drone flight over Glens Falls Hospital, at the same time that a Life Flight emergency transport helicopter was landing on Mond…
Two audits from the New York State Comptroller’s Office have faulted Town Supervisor Gene Merlino for failure to obtain competitive bids for p…