The news coming out of local malls is not all doom and gloom as a local business opens a new location inside Aviation Mall.
A Glens Falls man was arrested after police said he stole over $15k from the Queensbury VFW.
The assistant principal of the Hudson Falls High School is getting ready to transition into a new role this fall.
Two people were arrested on Thursday after police raided home and found narcotics inside.
A Queensbury couple was arrested by state police on gun related charges on Monday, police said.