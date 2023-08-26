The new beer hall at Common Roots Brewery is an event and overflow space.
ALEX PORTAL PHOTOS, THE POST-STAR
Common Roots Brewery staff is moving products from the overfilled production area across West Marion Avenue to the new 16,000 square foot facility. A portion of that facility is dedicated to much-needed storage.
Common Roots Brewery staff is moving products from the overfilled production area across West Marion Avenue to the new 16,000 square foot facility. A portion of that facility is dedicated to much-needed storage.