Arrow commits $75,000 to community-based rganizations

GLENS FALLS — The Arrow Financial Corp. has committed $75,000 to 20 health and human service organizations in the area to show its "gratitude for their important work during these challenging times."
As part of a “Month of Thanks” campaign, the Arrow group, which includes Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Co. and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Co., is reaching out to community partners from Albany to Plattsburgh with the goal of supporting their efforts around food insecurity, child care, affordable housing, emergency assistance, mental health, domestic violence prevention, workforce development and youth services, according to a news release.
“As a community bank, we recognize the important work that our nonprofits perform to lift up our neighbors and get them through hard times," said Arrow Financial Corp. President and CEO Thomas Murphy in the release.
Arrow has its headquarters in Glens Falls.
All beneficiaries for the cumulative $75,000 provide services within Arrow’s eight-county footprint. This funding is a special contribution in addition to annual community giving, which has totaled more than $4 million in the last decade.
Greater Glens Falls beneficiaries include Alliance for Positive Health, Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area, Silver Bay YMCA, Salvation Army of Glens Falls, WAIT House and Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health.
Northern region beneficiaries include Behavioral Health Services North, Joint Council for Economic Opportunity of Clinton and Franklin Counties, North Country Ministry and the YMCA of Plattsburgh.
Capital Region beneficiaries include AlbanyCanCode, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Capital Area, Capital District YMCA, City Mission of Schenectady, Franklin Community Center, Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless, Mechanicville Area Community Services Center, Saratoga County Economic Opportunity Council, TRIP & RCHR and Wellspring.
