Raymond E. Hilder

HARTFORD — Raymond E. Hilder, 82, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at the Glens Falls Hospital. Arrangements are pending and in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Richard S. Jenne

DIAMOND POINT — Richard S. Jenne, 68, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at Albany Medical Center. A complete obituary will be published in tomorrow's edition of The Post-Star. Arrangements are by the Gleason Funeral Home, Schenectady.

Lothrop Lee Jr.

QUEENSBURY — Lothrop Lee Jr., 83 , of Queensbury, passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Interment will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, in the town of Stillwater with full military honors.

Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the First Presbyterian Church, 8 W. Notre Dame St., in Glens Falls, with the Pastor Ken Applegate, officiating.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

To express condolences please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

