Raymond E. Hilder
HARTFORD — Raymond E. Hilder, 82, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at the Glens Falls Hospital. Arrangements are pending and in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.
Richard S. Jenne
DIAMOND POINT — Richard S. Jenne, 68, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at Albany Medical Center. A complete obituary will be published in tomorrow's edition of The Post-Star. Arrangements are by the Gleason Funeral Home, Schenectady.
Lothrop Lee Jr.
QUEENSBURY — Lothrop Lee Jr., 83 , of Queensbury, passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
Interment will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, in the town of Stillwater with full military honors.
Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the First Presbyterian Church, 8 W. Notre Dame St., in Glens Falls, with the Pastor Ken Applegate, officiating.
A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.
To express condolences please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.