Earl F. Carswell

ALBANY/WHITEHALL — Earl F. Carswell passed away on Thursday July 5, 2019 at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Albany. Arrangements are pending under the direction of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc. in Whitehall. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Tammy Davis

GLENS FALLS — Tammy Davis, 53, passed away July 6, 2019 surrounded by family following a long battle of terminal illness.

Arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

