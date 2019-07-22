Stella A. (Paratore) Giacci

QUEENSBURY — Stella A. (Paratore) Giacci, 84, of Queensbury passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Angus Allen Wilson

QUEENSBURY — Angus Allen Wilson, 46, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 18, 2019.

