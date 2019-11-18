Richard 'Dick' Oullette

WARRENSBURG — Richard “Dick” Oullette, 84, of Theresa James Street, passed away peacefully, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at The Pines at Glens Falls surrounded by his loving family.

Arrangements are pending and Dick's complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

