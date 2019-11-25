Richard E. Besthoff

QUEENSBURY — Richard E. Besthoff passed away at his home, in the arms of his wife, after a long battle with colon cancer on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the funeral home.

A complete obituary will appear in the Tuesday, Dec. 3 edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home.

Robert 'Bob' C. Towne

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Robert "Bob" C. Towne, 81, passed away on Friday, Nov. 21, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital, with his family by his side.

There will be no calling hours, but all are welcome to attend a celebration of life for Robert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Hudson Falls American Legion Post 574.

Arrangements are pending with Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A full obituary to follow in a later edition of The Post-Star.

