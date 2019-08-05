Scott Stoughton

FORT EDWARD — Scott Stoughton, 59, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.

At Scott’s request there will be no calling hours.

A celebration of Scott’s life will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

