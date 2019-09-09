Kelly L. Annis
LAKE GEORGE and ELLOREE, SC — Kelly L. Annis, 53, formerly of Lake George, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 following a tragic accident in South Carolina.
Arrangements are pending and Kelly’s complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for guest book and condolences.
Barbara Celadon-Denig
QUEENSBURY — Barbara Celadon-Denig, 87, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.
Calling hours will be Thursday, Sept. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m. at Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation, Aviation Road, Queensbury, followed by a graveside service at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.
Malcolm L. Ogden Sr.
FORT EDWARD — Malcolm L. Ogden Sr., 86, passed away on Sept. 9, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.
Randolph W. Supry
LAKE LUZERNE — Randolph W. Supry, 57, of Pumphouse Road, died Sunday afternoon, Sept. 8, 2019 as the result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star. To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
