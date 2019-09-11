Robert A. Baker

WARRENSBURG — Robert A. Baker, 73, of Schroon River Road, passed away peacefully, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at Elderwood at North Creek, following a brief illness.

At Bob's request, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.

His complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.

Gary Bodkin

COSSAYUNA — Gary Bodkin, 67, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.

Arrangements are pending and in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 123 Main St., Argyle. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments