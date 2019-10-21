Sophie Arcuri

FORT EDWARD — Sophie Arcuri, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

A funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at St. Joseph's Church, Fort Edward. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Thomas C. Hall

QUEENSBURY — Thomas C. Hall passed away Oct. 21, 2019.

Calling hours will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, followed by a short service.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

