Ernest M. Lynn

OLMSTEADVILLE — Ernest M. Lynn, 73, of Morse Memorial Highway, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his home, following a courageous battle with cancer.

At his request, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.

Ernest's complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

