Joyce Austin

ELLENTON, Fla. and SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Joyce Austin, 91, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at the Home of the Good Shepherd.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the funeral home.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

To view Joyce's Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in Friday's edition of The Post Star.

Joyce (Perry) Molinero

WHITEHALL — Joyce (Perry) Molinero, 89, of Montcalm Avenue, passed away at her home on Nov. 4, 2019 following a brief illness.

Arrangements are pending and are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

