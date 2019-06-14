Jane V. Story

ADAMSVILLE — Jane V. Story, 86, of County Route 43, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Fort Hudson Health Care Facility.

A full obituary will follow in Sunday's The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.

Anna Gracie Wajda

JOHNSBURG — Anna Gracie Wajda, 85, of Coulter Road passed away peacefully, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Elderwood of North Creek.

Anna's complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of The Post-star.

