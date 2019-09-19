Eldrid R. Harpp

BRANT LAKE — Eldrid R. Harpp, 80, of State Route 8, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at his home, following a brief illness.

Arrangements are pending and Eldrid's complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

