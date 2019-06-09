George J. Lemelin

LAKE LUZERNE — George J. Lemelin, 92, of Call Street, passed away peacefully at his home, Saturday evening, June 8, 2019.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated 2 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Holy Mother and Child, Corinth

In lieu of flowers, George's family respectfully requests that contributions in his memory be directed to the Maxfield Community Food Pantry, 89 Bay Road, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

