Dorothy B. Fish

SCHROON LAKE — Dorothy B. Fish, 84, of Loch Mueller Road, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Fort Hudson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, following a brief illness.

Arrangements are pending and Dottie's complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

