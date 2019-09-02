Margaret D. Freebern

WARRENSBURG — Margaret D. Freebern, 75, of Sanford Street, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital following a brief illness.

Arrangements are pending and Margaret's complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.

Stephen J. Philo Sr.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Stephen J. Philo, Sr., 67, of South Glens Falls, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

Calling hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Regan & Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Road, South Glens Falls.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.

Interment will be held in Southside Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

A full obituary will follow in Wednesday's issue of The Post-Star.

To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

