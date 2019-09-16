Sheila Rae Joly

QUEENSBURY — Sheila Rae Joly passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Albany Medical Center.

A full obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of The Post-Star. Arrangements are under the direction of Radloff Funeral Home Inc., Glens Falls.

