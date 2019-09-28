Catherine (Kay) Donohue

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Catherine (Kay) Donohue, 92, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

Friends and family may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at St. Michael's Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Tony Childs, Pastor, officiating.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls. To leave a condolence message, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in Monday's edition of The Post-Star.

Joseph D. Turcotte

BRANT LAKE — Joseph D. Turcotte, 38, died unexpectedly Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.

Visiting hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church Chestertown.

A full obituary will be in Tuesday's edition of The Post-Star.

