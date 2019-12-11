ARRANGEMENTS PENDING

Roscoe E. 'Rocky' Bradway Sr.

NORTH CREEK — Roscoe E. “Rocky” Bradway Sr., 74, of State Route 28N, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Arrangements are pending and Rocky's complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.

William Oliver Jordan Jr.

QUEENSBURY — William Oliver Jordan Jr., age 56, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at Albany Medical Center with his family at his side.

Arrangements are in the care of Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A full obituary will be in a future edition of The Post-Star.

June L. Traver

FORT EDWARD — June L. Traver, 83, a longtime Fort Edward resident, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, as a result of complications of a fall.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.