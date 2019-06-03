Clark Perkett

QUEENSBURY — Clark Perkett, 55, of Queensbury, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 3, 2019 at his home.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

