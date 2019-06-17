Gary Dingmon
SOUTH GLENS FALLS – Gary Dingmon, 69, of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Glens Falls Hospital.
Calling hours will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Funeral services will follow the calling hours on Saturday at 3 p.m. with Sister Donna Irvine, officiating.
The Rite of Committal will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
A full obituary will be in a future edition of The Post-Star.
