John W. Crosse Jr.

GLENS FALLS — John W. Crosse Jr., 66, of Glens Falls, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital with his family at his side.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Funeral services and burial will be held privately for the family.

A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition of The Post-Star.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments