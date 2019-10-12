John W. Crosse Jr.
GLENS FALLS — John W. Crosse Jr., 66, of Glens Falls, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital with his family at his side.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately for the family.
A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition of The Post-Star.
