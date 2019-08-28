Edward Collins
FORT EDWARD — Edward Collins, 85, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.
At Ed's request, there will be no calling hours.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. Burial will follow the memorial service at Union Cemetery. To view Ed's page, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of The Post-Star.
