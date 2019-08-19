Clifton M. Fredette

NORTH GRANVILLE — Clifton M. Fredette passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at Slate Valley Center in North Granville.

Arrangements are in the care of Robert M King Funeral Home, Granville.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Michael McIntyre

QUEENSBURY — Michael McIntyre, 66, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.

At Michael's request there will be no calling hours.

Graveside Services for Michael and his daughter, Mary will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, to leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

