Argyle man sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for DWI

FORT EDWARD — An Argyle man was sentenced on Friday to 1 to 3 years in prison for driving while intoxicated and without a valid license.

State police stopped Robert D. Carota on Nov. 22 on Dix Avenue in Kingsbury for a series of traffic infractions. Carota pulled into the Old Homestead Restaurant, exited his vehicle and ran toward the entrance, police said. He resisted arrest but was taken into custody.

Carota was charged with felony DWI because he has a previous conviction within 10 years. He also was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for aggravated unlicensed operation. Both sentences are to run concurrently.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0