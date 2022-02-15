Argyle man pleads guilty to possessing firearms, destructive devices

BINGHAMTON — The U.S. Attorney's Office on Monday announced that an Argyle man pleaded guilty to possessing destructive devices and other firearms and ammunition as a felon.

Daniel Day, 35, has a prior felony conviction for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a user of a controlled substance, according to a news release.

U.S. Attorney Carla Freedman and Janeen DiGuiseppi, a special agent in charge of the Albany field office of the FBI, announced that Day had admitted to possessing the necessary parts to assemble and create three homemade, improvised explosive devices at his residence on Aug. 5, 2021.

He also admitted to possessing other firearms and ammunition, including a sawed-off shotgun, a submachine gun and a 3D-printed pistol without a serial number, according to a news release.

None of the firearms were registered to Day, which is required by federal law.

Day agreed to abandon all of the firearms, firearm parts, ammunition and the bomb-making materials and chemicals that were found at his residence as a part of his plea agreement.

Day is facing up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of up to three years. Sentencing is scheduled for June 14 before Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas McAvoy in Albany.

The case was investigated by the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force, which includes members of the FBI and New York State Police, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alexander Wentworth-Ping and Richard Belliss.

